HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn attends the AIT’s 60th Anniversary fair

Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn attended an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT).

At 9:35 a.m. on Thursday (Oct 24), Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn proceeded to the AIT in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani province, to attend the event and present honorary certificates to nine AIT alumni.

Her Royal Highness then observed an exhibition titled the AIT Hall of Fame 2019. The exhibition features achievements of AIT alumni selected as members of the AIT Hall of Fame. Among the alumni are Prof. Dr. Worasak Kanoknukulchai, a former AIT chancellor, Dr. Somjet Somjet. Tinnapong, the Managing Director Dawei Development Company, Dr. Prasarn Trairatvorakul, a renowned executive and former governor of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), and Somprasong Boonyachai, a well known businessman.

Founded in 1959, the AIT is an international organization for higher education. The institute specializes in innovation, technologies and environmental engineering. The AIT’s academic, research and experiential outreach programs prepare graduates for professional success and leadership roles in Asia and beyond, specializing in engineering, advanced technologies, sustainable development, and management and planning. Over the past 60 years, the institute has produced 20,000 graduates, 6,000 of whom are Thai nationals.

The AIT’s 60th Anniversary fair also held an academic seminar on “Social Impact with Innovation”. Chancellors from international educational institutions joined the seminar to share their knowledge about applying innovation to research programs, cooperation between education institutes, government agencies and transnational corporations and non-governmental organizations. The participants also shared ideas on the conservation of nature and sustainable development.