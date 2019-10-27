Able bodied golfers carry teams in monthly medal

PSC Golf from the Billabong

Phoenix was the venue for the FCirday, Oct. 25 monthly medal, and we were as lucky as you can get. It looked like we were going to get caught in a storm as it was that sticky hot even before we started play everyone was soaking wet with sweat. Well when we got to the car park after we finished, put the clubs away, got to the club house, and the skies opened up with torrential rain.

With just 6 groups playing there were no problems or hold ups so we got around in just on 4 hours. The course was in great condition. Mountain and Ocean were the loops we played and I’m glad it was a scramble as it is impossible to hit a golf ball from the rough.

The group coming in in second contained only one cripple and three able bodied men, the cripple being Graham Beaumont returning to golf after major surgery on his shoulder. His able bodied partners were Greig Ritchie, Richard Steadman and Dave Bramley scoring 61.3.

The winning team also contained a cripple but the able bodied golfers he played with carried him through for them to take first prize. Sandy Chapo, Paul Greenaway, Paul (slugger) O’Mahony and Capt Bob with a score of 59.

Now if you are not present for the presentation and I make a mistake I guess that’s just too bad. Mistakes are just that not intentional at all.