Thai villagers receive care and benevolence during extremely difficult times

The elderly lady couldn’t hold back her tears when she received two trays of eggs and rice.

Anucha Intasorn, chief of Sattahip District, 30 kms from Pattaya, reached into his own pocket to buy rice, eggs, water and dried food for 300 families struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus shutdown.

Teams spread out across the district to distribute the food to grateful families, many of whom are suffering from all the closures due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Sattahip District Chief Anucha Intasorn reached into his own pocket to buy rice, eggs, water and dried food.

 




