Police in Thailand’s northeastern city use drones to catch curfew breakers

Khon Kaen police and Khon Kaen University in northeast Thailand use high efficiency drones to search for curfew violators as the high-tech drones can detect group gatherings and zoom in for close-up of people’s faces and vehicle license plates.







Drone flying along roads in Khon Kaen municipality is part of the police’s patrol operation during the night curfew, a measure imposed to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease.

Since the police here set up 39 checkpoints across the province on April 3, they have arrested 205 curfew violators.

Due to a high number of offenders, the police in cooperation with Khon Kaen University introduced drones, which can fly 300 metres high above the ground and can capture the image in the radius of one kilometre from the location where it takes off.

Equipped with thermal and infrared imaging system, it can zoom to capture person image and vehicles as well as banned social gatherings and group drinking outside homes.

Officials monitoring the image will report violating activities to patrol police, who station nearby to check on the activities on the location.

If the officials find offenders, breaching the curfew without a valid reason, they will be taken to the police station for legal action. (TNA)









