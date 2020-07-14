Thais at crucial turning point to prevent 2nd wave of COVID-19

Prof. Narumon Pinyosinwat, Government Spokesperson, disclosed that Prime Minister and Defense Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha urged Thai people not to drop their guard even with the lockdown easing, the Government’s effort to move forward national economy.







People of all sectors need to remain cautious and practice self-prevention in accordance with the ‘New Normal’. Schools, in particular, must strictly follow security measures against COVID-19 in a bid to prevent reoccurrence of the disease spread.

Those who travel to other provinces or hang out with friends are also urged to register themselves through “Thai Chana” application platform whenever they enter or exit public places. Data in the application will become very crucial and used for the purpose of tracking down and investigation if new infected cases are found.

The Prime Minister reiterated the importance of maintaining their guards to prevent the 2nd wave of disease spread even though there has been no new infected case in Thailand for 47 consecutive days. (Thaigov.go.th)





