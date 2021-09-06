Thai Prime Minister may scrap COVID-19 center (CCSA) after Oct 1

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) is likely to switch to the imposition of the Communicable Diseases Act in place of the Executive Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to handle the COVID-19 situation in the country and thus it will automatically cease to exist.







Sources said that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha would convene CCSA on Sept 10 to evaluate the COVID-19 situation after lockdown measures were eased over a week ago.

Besides, the center was expected to end its roles and let the government impose the Communicable Diseases Act instead of the executive decree to deal with COVID-19 from Oct 1 onwards. Earlier the state-of-emergency decree was set to be exercised to cope with the pandemic until Sept 30.





The change in the legal tool would automatically end CCSA and concerned organizations, especially the Public Health Ministry, would instead be responsible for COVID-19 solutions from Oct 1 onwards, sources said. (TNA)

























