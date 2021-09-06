Thailand sees promising number of recovered COVID-19 cases

Government Spokesman, Dr. Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana, says the number of recovered COVID-19 patients in Thailand is increasing continuously, from 17,000 to 20,000 per day, and he has conveyed a message of condolence from Prime Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, to those whose family members died of COVID-19.







Dr. Thanakorn said on Monday that daily cases numbers remain high because the new variant is spreading quickly, especially among family members, but infections are now on the decline. The number of recovered cases has surpassed the number of new infections for many days. Since the beginning of August, the total number of patients who have recovered and returned home is almost 400,000. He said this is considered promising, and is thanks to the success of frontline medical workers who have dedicated themselves to treating COVID-19 patients.





Dr. Thanakorn added that Gen. Prayut is concerned for all Thai citizens, and has expressed his condolences to families badly affected by COVID-19 and people who have been affected by the government’s measures aimed at stemming its spread. He urged everyone to follow the guidance of the Universal Prevention of COVID-19 authority, and be stringent in protecting themselves. They are advised to wear face masks when leaving home, practice social distancing and wash their hands regularly. The government is adjusting measures to help the people and address the crisis, and aims to revive the country and its economy quickly, once the crisis subsides. (NNT)

























