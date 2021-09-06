Thailand extends vaccination services and visa applications for foreign nationals

- From February 28 to September 5, 2021, Thailand has already administered over 35.9 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 325, 218 doses have been administered yesterday
- The World Health Organization is monitoring a new coronavirus variant called “Mu” — known by scientists as B.1.621 — and has added it to the list of “variants of interest” because of preliminary evidence it can evade antibodies. The variant was first identified in Colombia in January
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+13,988)
- CCSA revealed that Thailand has passed it peak period in terms of number of COVID-19 cases and that the number of cases per week is declining
- India supplied oxygen concentrators to Thailand on Friday to help the country fight against the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic
- The Immigration Division has issued an announcement informing that foreign nationals may apply for visa extensions at Chaengwattana government center and the temporary service center in Muang Thong Thani from Mondays to Saturdays from the 4th of September onwards
- The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has allowed barber shops and hair salons in shopping malls to reopen. However, the businesses are still required to limit their service hours to two hours per client and appointments must be made in advance
- The Sheikul Islam Office (SIO) in Thailand has approved the resumption of prayers at mosques in communities where at least 70% of population aged 18 or over are vaccinated against COVID-19
- Following the success of the “Phuket Sandbox” and “Samui Plus” programs, launched in June, the Thai government plans to press ahead with the October 1st reopening of Bangkok, Chonburi (Pattaya City), Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan and Chiang Mai, hopefully dispensing with the need for any type of quarantine. 21 additional provinces are to follow by mid-October, the details of which are to be announced in due course
- To ensure that every foreign national on Thai soil will be vaccinated as soon as possible, the Health Ministry will expand the vaccination services for foreign nationals at Bang Sue Grand Station starting on the 8th of September
- Samut Sakhon province began offering walk-in vaccination for foreign nationals in the province from September 1, 2021. The province is also planning to inoculate children aged 16-18 to allow resumption of in-person instruction at schools (NNT)