Rally leaders demanding resignation of Thai Prime Minister could face legal action

Police are considering taking legal action against leaders of the rally held in Bangkok on Saturday, saying it violated the emergency decree and other criminal codes.

The Student Union of Thailand and the Free Youth group led the rally at the Democracy Monument on Saturday, demanding resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. Police have said they failed to ask for permission to demonstrate.

Metropolitan police force on Monday held a meeting of investigators, crime suppression division and crowd control unit to discuss about the charges against the protest leaders.







Police said they had collected evidence that some of them instigating the crowd and spreading misinformation.

The rally is also deemed violating the state of emergency decree that has been imposed since March as part of the effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The protest leaders, in their speeches, called for a revocation of the emergency decree.

Their other demands include dissolution of Parliament and a drafting of new constitution. They also threatened to intensify the movement if the government does not respond to the demands within two weeks. (TNA)











