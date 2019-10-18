Sukhumvit Soi 45 flood system work to finish in December

Construction of the flood mitigation system on Sukhumvit Soi 45 is due to be complete by the end of December.

The area creates a low basin, which floods with sewage and rainwater during heavy storms, and is slow to drain.

The city is building a holding pond and box culvert, along with a pump and pump house to pipe the standing water into the local drainage system and away from causing further damage to the surrounding residential and business community.

A system is also being put in place to keep flood water from turning the soil to mud, which causes local buildings to shift and suffer damage.

The city awarded the contract to the Proper Solution Co., Ltd. Their crew started digging up the soi and laying the concrete on July 2 this year and predict the work will be done on time by December 28, 2019. (PCPR)