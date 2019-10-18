Their Majesties attend anointment ceremony for HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana attended an anointment ceremony for HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej, a stealth frigate of the Royal Thai Navy, in Chonburi province.

At 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Their Majesties the King and Queen proceeded to Chuk Samet Pier at Sattahip Naval Base in Sattahip district, Chonburi province, to attend the ceremony to anoint HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej. The frigate was procured to replace two decommissioned frigates, namely HTMS Phuttha Yodfa Chulalok and HTMS Phuttha Lertla Naphalai.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn named the new stealth frigate HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej in honor of his father, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great. The new frigate is 124.1 meters long, 14.4 meters wide and a draught of eight meters. The frigate deploys 141 sailors on board.

HTMS Pinklao fired a 21-gun salute during the ceremony.

HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej is a multi-role stealth frigate. Its operations can be conducted to Sea State 8. The frigate can engage in anti-submarine warfare, sea surface defense as well as air defense. It is capable of operating with heavy-duty helicopters. The frigate is equipped with modern combat and surveillance systems.

In addition to military operations, HTMS Bhumibol Adulyadej can perform deep sea search and rescue operations or enforce maritime law. The frigate has two rigid-hulled inflatable buoyancies that can operate with a speed of 40 knots. The frigate is equipped with defense systems against nuclear, biological and chemical attacks. The frigate can also conduct humanitarian assistance and disaster response operations.