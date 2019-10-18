Festival of food and drink celebrated at Amari Oktoberfest

Autumn brings many splendid things, but the best of all is Oktoberfest, the German fall festival that celebrates everyone’s favourite things – wholesome food, lots of beer and non-stop merrymaking.

Amari Pattaya brought the iconic German beer-fest to a new high as it welcomed over 150 guests to its own full-filled Oktoberfest party on the Beach Lawn on October 11&12.

Guests enjoyed traditional German delicacies like Bretzen, Schweinshaxe, Weisswurst, Currywurst, and Apfelstrudel prepared by the hotel’s executive chef, along with live music, fun activities for the kids, and drinking games for adults.

Traditional European and favourite Thai beers were available throughout the night, while the Beach Lawn was transformed into a festival of colour and life with cosy picnic tables and live food stations in wooden huts.

The Beach Lawn at Amari Pattaya is a 1,000sqm outdoor area ideal for various kinds of open-air events such as social gatherings, weddings, corporate events, team building activities, outdoor film screenings, pop-up events and fun festivities like Oktoberfest.

The event was part of Amari Pattaya’s endeavour to offer a great leisure experience for both in-house guests and walk-in visitors.

Reviving Oktoberfest at the Beach Lawn is one of the flagship events after the reopening of Amari Pattaya earlier this year and will be a popular event for many years to come.