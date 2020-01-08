SRRT celebrates new year

By
Jetsada Homklin
-
0
261
Pattaya village Surveillance and Rapid Response Team volunteers celebrated the new year at their 10th annual holiday party.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome welcomed members of the Surveillance and Rapid Response Team to the Jan. 5 fest at Pattaya School No. 6 with SRRT Director Jirawat Plukjai.

Party tickets costs members 100 baht, but entered them into a raffle for electronics and home supplies.

Guests could enjoy retro dance and join a costume contest with audience members voting for their favorite with flower garlands costing 20-40 baht each. A woman from the Ban Huatung Community won, with the proceeds going to the SRRT’s community support fund.

