HHNFT party rings in 2020

Children and staff at the Human Help Network Foundation Thailand centers celebrated the new year with prizes and awards.

Loading…

HHNFT Deputy Director Samphan Akarapongpanitch hosted the Jan. 4 part at the Child Protection and Development Center with Director Radchada Chomjinda speaking to staffers, sponsors and wards.

A raffle awarded prizes of electronics, toys, school supplies, home decorations and gold to ticket holders. Meanwhile, employees at every level were recognized with awards and certificates.

Electrician Pradub Permpoon won the working-level staff award while Drop-In Center Manager Pirun Noyimjai won the management-level award.