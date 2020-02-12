Quarantined Thai falls ill with coronavirus

One of 138 Thais evacuated from China has come down with the Wuhan coronavirus.

Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutecha said Feb. 9 that the unnamed patient developed symptoms and was moved to an isolation ward at Chonburi Hospital.





Another person staying in close proximity to the coronavirus victim was relocated to a ward at Sattahip Km. 10 Hospital to be observed.

Dr. Apirat Katanyutanon, director of the Chonburi Public Health Office, said four others who previously fell ill – but did not have the coronavirus – are recovering, with one already returned to quarantine at Navy Hotel.

Now in their fifth day of quarantine, the restless detainees were given sports equipment to play with outdoors.















