Online mask sales under control

NONTHABURI — The Commerce Ministry convened online shopping operators of Lazada, Shopee and jd.com sites and urged them to control the prices of face masks sold on their platforms.





Commerce permanent secretary Bunyarit Kallayanamit said the operators were told to control the prices of face masks made available on their platforms by vendors and the operators were cooperative.

The operators would first issue warnings to the vendors of overpriced masks and later remove defiant vendors from their websites. The measure would start on Feb 12, Mr Bunyarit said.

He said that the measure also covered the vendors who sold face masks via Facebook.

The Commerce Ministry had prosecuted 18 vendors mainly for overpriced masks, Mr Bunyarit said.

Earlier the Internal Trade Department started to check the prices, sales, stocks, imports and exports of face masks and asked stores to limit the amounts of mask sold to individual buyers to ensure face masks would be available for everyone, he said.

Besides, face masks were distributed to 800 Pracharat stores nationwide as well as to stores in areas of high demand to guarantee the availability, Mr Bunyarit said.







