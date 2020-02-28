Miss Nu wins Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

Pattaya Sports Club Golf from Billabong

Wednesday, Feb. 26 Green Valley Haven Consultants Monthly Medal

The Haven Consultants Monthly Medal was played Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Green Valley. This event is proudly sponsored by Brian Chapman, CEO, and has been for the last 5 years and will be continued in 2020 also.







A very large thank you Brian from all the golfers that have played and will continue to support this monthly tournament. It is a hotly contested event.

The course is starting to dry out big time and I think relief from the bare spots is not far away. It is a shame, but with no rain in sight there is not much the Green Valley staff can do.

The ladies always seem to take this course apart and Wednesday was no different. Miss Sa took 3rd place with a fine 68 nett, Miss Porn just piped her on the post with 67 nett, but the star of the day was Miss Nu with a gross 77 off her 15 handicap to take the Haven Trophy with a net 62.

There were no twos from the ladies today.

In the men’s competition there was a count back between Sel Wegner and his good mate Colin Goon, both scoring a credible 74 nett with Colin taking 3rd place and relegating Sel to 4th. Another count back ensued for the first and second spots between Arch Armstrong and Peter Thomas with Peter just getting the edge on Arch to take 1st place and push Arch into 2nd.

There was only one two coming from Peter Thomas.

On Wednesday the 11th of March the Pattaya Sports Club will be holding their Charity Classic at Green Valley. Those who want to play will need to book their time at the PSC office. An alternative venue for the Billabong will be Parachat Golf Course.







Loading…







