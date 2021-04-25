Police find no prostitution in Pattaya… again

After numerous media reports about dozens of prostitutes soliciting business behind a Pattaya gas station, it should have been a surprise to no one that the area was deserted when police showed up the next night.







Banglamung Police could again confirm April 23, there is no prostitution in Pattaya after their inspection of a road behind an Esso gas station where Nakata Karaoke and other clubs are located.

The bars were closed and the street empty.



A night earlier, about 50 women in slinky outfits offered sexual services for as little as 1,200 baht, with cars and motorcycles parked up and down the soi and few of the hookers wearing face masks.

The police claimed the photos published were years old, while bar owners suggested they were taken weeks ago. Photographers at the scene insisted they were there on April 23.









































