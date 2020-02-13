Planning underway for 2020 music festival

Planning is now underway for this year’s Pattaya Music Festival scheduled to take place March 20-21.







Music will flow from 4 stages, in North Pattaya Beach near the Dusit Thani Hotel, Central Festival Pattaya Beach, near Soi 4 Pattaya Beach, and on the Jomtien stage at the multi-purpose sports area.

Deputy Culture Minister Poramet Ngampichet chaired a February 10 planning meeting with regional tourism officials. Scheduled to appear are Potato, Big Ass, Urboy TJ, Twopee Southside, Singto Numchok, and Tu Pobtorn.

Hours and more to be announced later.



















