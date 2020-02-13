Resurgent Rana wins at Silky Oak

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Monday, Feb. 10 Silky Oak Stableford

A couple of days of frantic cell phone activity followed Treasure Hill’s latest public holiday attempt to delete a Pattaya golf group in preference for late local entrants. Yes, they’ve done it again folks! Instead, PLGS were able to get in at Silky Oak, at an excellent holiday rate, on Monday, 10th February.





The course is very dry with close cut fairways and the greens are on the slow side. It is clear that Green Valley is putting all of its irrigation efforts onto the main course at the complex, as St Andrews also appears very dry. Unfazed, the PLGS took to the tee on time and played a Stableford event in two flights with the division set at fourteen and under.

In the second flight a tight contest took place with Canadian, Gordon Laviolette, taking a welcome third place with 36 points. The top two golfers turned from “headline writers” to “headline makers” as John Anderson held off the challenge from Len Jones, winning on countback with both golfers returning 37 points.

In the top flight, Bill Buchanan again made the frame with a third placed 37 points, one behind runner-up Bill Wilkinson on 38 points. The flight winner was Rana Gurnam with 39 points, and it was good to see him cast off all of best mate Phil’s friendly “digs” from last week to take the Green Jacket in style.

Near pins went to Paul Gill, Rana, Peter Lacey, Stuart Kidd and Kim Hewton and the consolation envelopes for the best nines, non-winners, went to Andy Kelleher (21 on the front) and Keith Melbourne (20 on the back).

A Flight (0-14)

1st Place – Rana Gurnam (13) – 39 pts

2nd Place – Bill Wilkinson (14) – 38 pts

3rd Place – Billy Buchanan (14) – 37 pts







B Flight (15+)

1st Place – John Anderson (31) – 37 pts c/back

2nd Place – Len Jones (29) – 37 pts

3rd Place – Gordon Laviolette (24) – 36 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) – Andy Kelleher – 21 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) – Keith Melbourne – 20 pts

Masa Sugaya wore the silly hat with the poorest nine score whilst Michael Olah enjoyed his first “wig” this trip.

The PLGS had been able to enjoy a good competition, despite the efforts of Treasure Hill management to thwart them, and it serves as a reminder to other clubs that we golfers are resilient and will always make a pleasant golf day out of a potential rejection. The Golf Buddha, he say “Put that in your pipe and smoke it!”







