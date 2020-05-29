People selling off personal property at Pattaya markets to survive

People who used to have well-paying jobs are now selling personal goods and second-hand items at Pattaya markets to survive.

Whether they worked in offices or bars, people have been hit hard by the economic shutdown that came with the coronavirus pandemic. Signs of that were everywhere May 26 at the Buffalo Market on Thepprasit Road.







Lua, a former office worker, said he’s selling old things like Buddhist amulets to earn cash. He doesn’t know when his office will reopen, so at least he has money to buy food.

Nui, a former beer bar workers, said she’s now selling her old clothes, bags and shoes, taking in 400-500 baht a day. After paying rent for her stall and travel expenses there isn’t much profit left, but it’s better than nothing, she said.

Nui added she hopes the bars open again soon because she’s running out of things to sell.

