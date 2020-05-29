Pattaya orders Naklua pipe contractors to connect sewer lines immediately

Contractors were ordered to quickly link Pattaya’s sewer system to new pipes being laid in Naklua after slow work lead to smelly floods outside the Naklua New Market.







Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya surveyed the long-running construction project on Sawang Fa Road May 26. Although the work is nearly complete, workers had left the new sewer and storm-drainage pipes they were installing unconnected to the city’s existing pipe system.

When it rained May 25, the area flooded with runoff and sewage following out of the unconnected pipe, flooding the market with smelly waste.

Banlue told contractors to quickly clean out the old pipes and hook them up to the new ones.

The deputy mayor then moved to Lan Po Market area to check on the progress of construction there. (PCPR)

