Pattaya tourism sector applauds new holidays

Pattaya-area hotels and tourist attractions cheered the government’s creation of two additional holiday weekends.

The Cabinet on Sept. 22 set Thursday and Friday Nov. 19-20 as public holidays, creating yet another four-day weekend to boost domestic tourism.

The government also rearranged existing holidays in December, moving the existing Father’s Day legal observation on Dec. 7 to Dec. 11. Combined with Constitution Day Dec. 10, it gives people another four-day weekend to travel.





Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of the Chonburi Attractions Association, said the rescheduled Songkran holiday weekend Sept. 4-7 had given the eastern tourism sector a big boost and she expects the new holidays to do the same.







