Pattaya tourism sector applauds new holidays

By Warapun Jaikusol   
Pattaya can expect tens of thousands of domestic tourists during the long weekends in November and December.

Pattaya-area hotels and tourist attractions cheered the government’s creation of two additional holiday weekends.

The Cabinet on Sept. 22 set Thursday and Friday Nov. 19-20 as public holidays, creating yet another four-day weekend to boost domestic tourism.

Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of the Chonburi Attractions Association, said businesses in Pattaya and the east coast of Thailand are delighted by the cabinet’s decision to declare more public holidays so people can travel and spend money.

The government also rearranged existing holidays in December, moving the existing Father’s Day legal observation on Dec. 7 to Dec. 11. Combined with Constitution Day Dec. 10, it gives people another four-day weekend to travel.

Thitipat Siranattasrikul, president of the Chonburi Attractions Association, said the rescheduled Songkran holiday weekend Sept. 4-7 had given the eastern tourism sector a big boost and she expects the new holidays to do the same.

More cars coming to Pattaya means more tourists with money to spend.

