AustCham-TAT Amazing Thailand Super Series

AustCham Thailand, in partnership with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), would like to invite members and guests to join the 2020 TAT Amazing Thailand Super Series! The inaugural series, organized by FORE Management, will be in Khao Yai on 31st October – 1st November and Pattaya on 21st – 22nd November 2020.

Khao Yai 31st October – 1st November

Pattaya 21st – 22nd November

The Format:

Stableford (best 10 per team)

Individual (1st/2nd/3rd)

Australia vs Rest of The World

The best 10 stableford scores from each team will be used to generate a total. The team with the highest points wins!







As well as playing for the coveted trophy! The top 20 individual Stableford scores in each event will qualify and play for free at The Amazing Thailand Championship to be held in Bangkok at Thai Country Club on 14th December 2020!

This will be an event for 100 golfers who will have qualified for the final competing in various events throughout the coming months!

For more information on AustCham Thailand events, visit: https://www.austchamthailand.com/events/upcoming-events-list/







