Pattaya says “No to Violence against Women”

On the occasion of the International Women’s Day (Sunday, March 8), the Take Care Kids Thailand Foundation led by Juergen Lusuardi organized a march to say “No to Violence against Women.” The walk, which was also attended by a representative of the Nongprue Social Service Office led by Pattama Chanchiao (Deputy), was attended by many women and men of our community, as well as Pattaya police officers.







The procession took place on the Beach Road sidewalk from the Thai Airways office in North Pattaya, and stopped on the beach in front of the Central Festival department store. After arriving at their destination, the participants releases white balloons in memory of women who died or were injured at the hands of the abusers.

Around 700* women turn to the police every year to report violence (in most cases by their husband or boyfriend). Unfortunately, in 70% of cases, the violence suffered leads to death. The problem has increased in recent years by 50% and the greater blame is due to an increase in drug and alcohol use. In 95 percent of cases, eyewitnesses decide not to intervene.

(* statistic from the Woman and Man Progressive Foundation.)



















