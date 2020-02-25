Outstanding female riders win Queen Mother’s Royal Cup

Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020 concludes with memorable elegance

For the 12th consecutive year, the highly anticipated all-female charity polo tournament, Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020, once again concluded on a high note. Organized by Dr. Harald Link, president of B.Grimm and Thailand Equestrian Federation, and Nuntinee Tanner, vice president of the Thailand Equestrian Federation, in association with US Polo, the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020 was a tournament to win the Queen Mother’s Royal Cup and raise funds for the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. The tournament was held on Saturday 22 February at the Thai Polo & Equestrian Club Pattaya.







Thailand Equestrian Federation Vice President Nuntinee Tanner, head of the organizing team, said, “Breast cancer is the number one cause of death of Thai women, and the casualty keeps increasing. A lot of breast cancer patients struggle with this illness without help or support, while many lack funding for treatment and spend their lives without home or caretakers.

The charity Queen’s Cup Pink Polo event that has been held for the past 12 consecutive years plays a crucial role in providing support for breast cancer patients through the Queen Sirikit Centre for Breast Cancer Foundation. We truly hope that with this all-female polo tournament, polo will be recognized and known more widely to the public and that women can come together to play sport and support a good cause.”

Contenders for this year’s tournament included four international teams, namely Marengo, La Familia, Ethiopian Airlines and the home team Thai Polo. The last two teams entered the semifinal to compete for the Queen Mother’s Royal Cup.

Besides the thrill on the polo pitch, Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020 also included a string of Saturday fun events, such as a bagpipe performance by RPCA Pipe Band, and a Yorkshire terrier parade by the Thailand Yorkshire Terrier Club, led by Khun Namhom, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya’s dog.

As sport spirits were high, so was the fashion of the distinguished celebrity guests who were all dressed in pink accented with the signature accessory of the polo tournament – hats of different shapes and styles. At the opening ceremony, Nuntinee Tanner, Thailand’s first polo player and head of the tournament organizing team, gracefully led riders into the pitch, followed by a parade of Thailand’s top celebrities.







After the second chukka, the tradition of Stomping Divots commenced to smoothen the grassy pitch and erase the horses’ footprint. The stomping was also delightfully joined by female spectators of all ages.

This year, luxury supercar McLaren led the riders onto the pitch for the final round.

The event culminated with the award presentation of Best Dress Award and Best Hat Award for guests. Winner of Best Dress Award Men was Chalin Hattakijkowit, while Peerapatra Chaovalit won the Best Dress Award for Women. As for the Best Hat Award, the winner was Narisa Kubota.

Last but not least was the award ceremony for the winning team of Queen’s Cup Pink Polo 2020, awarded to La Familia who defeated Marengo, 7-5.

The event concluded with a magnificent fireworks show that capped off the yearly polo showdown with memorable fun and extravagance.

12 years on and the Queen’s Cup Pink Polo never loses its style, fun and grandeur. Most importantly, it’s the unique event where the guests get the chance to enjoy professional polo in warm, inviting atmosphere and at the same time raise funds for a good cause.



















