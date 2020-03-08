Pattaya media observe National Press Day

Pattaya-area journalists celebrated their trade at the annual National Press Day party at Green Park Resort Pattaya.





Samart Thongrod, president of the Pattaya Press Association, welcomed members to the March 5 celebration attended by top local police and government officials.

Everyone enjoyed a large buffet and beverages while relaxing on Thailand’s big holiday for media types.

As usual, sponsors also donated prizes for a lucky draw and the association handed out scholarships for children of association members.

National Press Day commemorates the founding of the Reporters Association of Thailand on March 5. On March 4, 1999, the association merged with the Thailand Newspaper Association to become the Thai Journalists Association.

Loading…







Loading…











