Fountain of Life Pattaya founder celebrates 87th birthday

The Pattaya International Ladies Club wished a happy 87th birthday to Sister Joan Gormley, the Irish missionary who founded the Fountain of Life Center.







Center director Sister Apinya Sornjan, staff, and Lewis Underwood, president of Jester Car for Kids, hosted the March 5 party at the Mera Mare Hotel.

Friends and colleagues chatted and enjoyed finger food, recalling events and achievements over Gormley’s 25 years at the Roman Catholic charity.

Her life works have helped many children and women and earned her a devoted fan base. She entered the party to a round of “Happy Birthday” and still mustered the strength at 87 to blow out all the candles on the birthday cake.

