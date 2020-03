A motorcyclist too impatient to wait for an oncoming train was killed by it in Pattaya.





The unidentified 33-year-old car salesman rode around a lowered barrier at the rail crossing near Pattaya School No. 7 March 6. Before he made it to the other side, his motorbike was struck by cargo train 871 to Laem Chabang.

His corpse was transported to Banglamung Hospital for his family to retrieve.