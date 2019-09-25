Holy anniversary! Pattaya celebrates 80 years of Batman

The night sky lit up around the world Saturday, Sept. 21 with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for caped crusader Batman.

DC Comics was carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of fictional crime-fighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

Fan gatherings happened all over the world, starting at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The iconic illuminated bat signal also appeared at 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg and New York.

Not to be outdone, Pattaya also got into the act and celebrated the occasion with a fan experience party and the ‘80-years Batman Charity Night Run’. Starting at 10pm, participants dressed as Batman, his famed adversaries and other DC super-heroes set out from the Terminal 21 shopping mall in north Pattaya on a choice of either 3km or 6km courses along Beach Road.

Runners were given three packs to choose from at registration featuring costumes of Batman, The Joker and Harley Quinn. The event was well attended, with both tourists and locals entering into the spirit of the occasion. The races were split into age and gender categories and cash prizes were presented to the top three finishers in each.

Organizers said that proceeds after the deduction of expenses will be used to assist charitable causes in the area. (Source AP & PCPR)