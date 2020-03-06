Benihana Pattaya hosts ‘Sake Night’ in Hot Japanese Style

Avani Pattaya Resort’s Assistant General Manager Teeraphan Chueprasert, Italasia Trading (Thailand) Co. Food Materials Manager Takanobu Iwasaki and Sales Executive-Supervisor Napaporn Jaisamak co-hosted ‘Sake Night’ amid the chill of Pattaya’s spring breeze and beach view as tourists strolled out of their hotels for dinner and shopping.







The evening kicked off with invitation-only guests and media guided through eight famous Japanese sakes, cordially sponsored by Italasia Trading Co.

Tasting eight types of sake in one night was something of a challenge to some. But the ceremony nevertheless went silkily-smooth. Benihana’s Thai chefs did their best at entertaining guests with their dramatic hot-pan cooking shows that kept everyone awake and eager for the next sake cup. The tasting session started with Kamaya Yukiawa Sparkling Pure Rice Sake, a mild dessert drink with only 8 percent alcohol by volume.

After that, things kicked into high gear when waitresses in kimonos greeted guests with a lineup of 16 percent ABV Kamaya Rikishi Junmai Daiginjo sake, Tadatada Tokubetsu Junmai, the stout 15-percent Ginjo, Seishu Hideo-Hero, Karen na Yuzu and, finally, Koume Umeshu, a smooth and aromatic plum wine that was the favorite among the women drinkers. Everyone enjoyed Sake Night with overflowing enthusiasm.

The perfect taste of Benihana’s Japanese finger-food – sashimi, sushi, tempura, and teppanyaki – and a refreshing and upbeat live music duo added sparkling moments to the night at a special price of only 1,490 baht per person.

Specialty dining like this is something not to be missed. See you soon at Benihana on the second floor of Royal Garden Plaza on at the Pattaya Beach side.



























































