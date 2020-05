Naklua’s long-running roadworks are 80 percent complete, with the end of detours and dust in sight.

Work to lay new sewage and flood-drainage pipes from across Naklua has been going on for a year. The final stage between Wat Sawang Fa Road and Banglamung Hospital is now nearly complete.







While the contractor refused to set a date when all the traffic lanes would be reopened, Pattaya Deputy Mayor Banlue Kullavanijaya, who inspected the work May 12, said it would be sooner than later. (PCPR)