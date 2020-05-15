Distance learning system to be tested on May 18 in Thailand

BANGKOK– With children having to study from home due to the coronavirus disease COVID-19 pandemic, the Distance Learning Foundation is helping the Ministry of Education set up distance learning and teaching programs via the digital television system, after the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) agreed to allow students to access education through 17 TV channels.







Privy Councilor, Gen. Dapong Ratanasuwan, in his capacity as executive chairman of the Distance Learning Foundation, said today that his foundation will provide educational courses from kindergarten to junior high school level, and the Ministry of Education will schedule classes on 12 channels. Three other channels will provide education to students between 10th and 12th grades, with all courses to be provided by the ministry. The remaining two channels will offer vocational education as well as non-formal and informal education.







The Education Minister, Nataphol Teepsuwan, mentioned that schools will reopen, after the COVID-19 situation is resolved. Social distancing will remain in effect initially, and students may have to take turns attending school and continue studying from educational TV channels.

In normal times, distance learning requires a satellite receiver. In the next six months, students will be able to access distance learning programs on digital TV channels 37 to 53. The Ministry of Education will test the system on May 18 this year, and will start operating on July 1. To watch these channels, people can simply unplug their digital set-top TV box to enable automatic updates.(NNT)











