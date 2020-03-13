Pattaya beefing up mass-shooting response after Korat Terminal 21 massacre

Pattaya police and city hall are working together to implement lessons learned in the Korat shopping mall mass shooting to prevent it happening in Pattaya.







Police chief Pol. Col. Khemarin Pisamai chaired the March 11 meeting at the Pattaya Police Station with city, military and medical officials.

He said the key takeaway from the Terminal 21 massacre was that many different public and private-sector groups must work together and better co-ordination is needed to prevent lapses and overlaps.

Police and city hall will stage a simulated shopping mall shooting incident in the near future to practice response tactics, he said.











