Chonburi sprays disinfectant in Sattahip

The Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization sprayed disinfectants and passed out hygiene masks to protect against the coronavirus in Sattahip.







PAO President Wittaya Kunplome led the team of workers to the Sattahip Market Community March 10 with two mist-spraying vehicles and doused streets with organic disinfectant to allay people’s concerns about Covid-19 and returned overseas workers in quarantine at the Navy hotel.

Workers also distributed face masks to people wanting them despite evidence showing their ineffectiveness in preventing infection.





Loading…











