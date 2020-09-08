‘Almost’ like old times on Pattaya Walking Street over holiday

By Pattaya Mail
Pattaya Walking Street was backed to the brim with domestic tourists out on a leisurely stroll doing some shopping and stopping at the brightly lit entertainment places that Pattaya is so famous for.

Showing what a difference a holiday makes, Pattaya Walking Street hummed with activity over the four-day weekend, just seven days after only scattered foreigners and scattered bar workers dodged cars on Pattaya’s nightlife strip.


For a night or two it was almost like old times in the South Pattaya nightlife strip, although more than half the infamous go-go bars remain closed. Thais, with no interest in them anyway, took their children to seafood restaurants while foreign expats enjoyed live music or gawked inside chrome-pole palaces.

Police and health officials patrol Walking Street to ensure that all preventive measures were strictly followed.

Disease-control measures were strictly enforced, with bars requiring check-ins via the Thai Chana app or on paper, temperature checks and distribution of hand sanitizer. Mask use was commonplace.

Local tourists sit in small groups on the beach eating and drinking to their hearts’ content.

Banglamung Deputy District Chief Pornchai Sangeid led a gaggle of local officials to Walking Street Sept. 6 to check compliance with health rules, moving later to Third Road pubs.

Alas, the good times didn’t last with Walking Street noticeably quieter on Sunday and back to its moribund state by Monday.

The beach sidewalk was also crowded with happy holidaymakers.
Beer Bars on Beach Road also seemed to be doing well.
This night club placed their table at a safe distance from each other ensuring minimal contact between various groups of imbibers.



Police and health officers also inspected hygienic conditions of public toilets.
Walking Street came alive again, switching on almost all the lights and neon signs to welcome the long weekend tourists.


