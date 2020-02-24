Delayed Kasetsin 9 Pattaya roadworks to finish ‘soon’

Pattaya officials declined to estimate when a two-year road project on Pratamnak Hill in Pattaya would be completed.







Pattaya Deputy Pattana Boonsawad and city public works officials checked the progress of the 93-million-baht project on Soi Kasetsin 9, which was supposed to have been completed Jan. 13.

Contractor Prosper Joint Venture has been working on the underground plumbing and resurfacing for more than 600 days but still cannot specify a date when it will be done. When asked, Pattana only said “soon”.

The deputy mayor and his aides also looked at Beung Nong Pong near Jomtien Second Road where the city is considering upgrading the public space to make it an exercise zone.













Loading…







