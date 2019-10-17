Nongprue Municipal Kindergarten announces OTP Run Dec 22

Nongprue Municipal Kindergarten will be holding a Fun Run December 22 to promote good health, raise funds for the school, and promote Nongprue as a tourism destination.

Wichai Luangmuang, chairman of the school’s Basic Education Board, announced Oct. 14 the run/walk will take place at the Chalermprakiat 82 years old Bhumibol the Great Public Park.

The event will consist of a 5k fun run and an 11k mini-marathon. Registration is 500 baht which includes a shirt and medal after crossing the finish line, and can be done online at www.fanaticrun.com from now until Dec. 5, or in person from now until Dec. 22 the Nongprue Municipal Kindergarten School during official hours and days.