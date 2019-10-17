Late night collision leaves biker dead on HW 36

A late night collision on poorly lit Highway 36 in Nong Plalai between a pickup truck and a motorcycle resulted in the death of the biker.

Rungtiwa Pongkhet, 28, the driver of the pickup, is being held for questioning.

A passenger in the pickup told police they were traveling from Bangkok to visit Pattaya, using GPS to navigate. At 30 minutes past midnight on Oct. 15, the GPS signaled a warning to take the Nern Kumnan U-Turn. Rungtiwa didn’t see the motorcycle when she went to make the U-turn, and hit the bike.

Police found no ID on the deceased. The body was taken to Banglamung Hospital.