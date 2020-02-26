1,200 compete in Pattaya-wide sports day

About 1,200 Pattaya residents faced off in four sports to promote exercise and unity at the Village Health Volunteers Sports Day.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome opened the Feb. 22 tournament at the Eastern National Indoor Sports Stadium with city officials, village chiefs from Pattaya’s 42 communities and village health volunteers.

The objective was to promote both physical and mental health and to build unity and good relationships between communities.

The amateur athletes were broken down into six teams and competed in petanque, volleyball, futsal and “folk sports”.

The winner was the “Pink Team” comprised of residents from the Wat Chonglom, Charoensuk Pattana, Koh Larn, Soi Post Office, Khao Talo, Paniadchang and Rungreung communities.

The orange and blue teams finished second and third, respectively. Winners received trophies and cash.





































Loading…







