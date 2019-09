An 18-wheel truck tipped over Aug. 30, spilling its load of mouthwash chemicals on Highway 36 entering Nong Plalai.

Chalard Panngan, 36, driver of the rig, said he had to swerve to avoid a 6-wheeled vehicle trying to cut across the road.

No injuries were reported and traffic remained running relatively smoothly despite the rubberneckers slowing down to witness the spill.

The chemicals in the spill are used to mix with mouthwash and are not harmful, nor do they cause irritation.