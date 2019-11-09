Month of sports, entertainment to commemorate 60 years of Pattaya tourism

Pattaya has planned a slate of entertainment to celebrate 60 years of tourism.

A reimagined Pattaya Triathlon kicks off the schedule Saturday and Sunday with the Thailand Tri-League Series-organized event now having a “race” format at Bali Hai Pier.

On Nov. 11, the Little Noppamas Contest will be held for Loy Krathong on Pattaya Beach at Central Rad and a Krathong contest held at Lan Po Public Park.

On Nov. 16 will be the Hello Kitty Run on the Beach with fans of the Japanese anime character sprinting in the Pattaya Beach sand.

Bangkok Bank Cycle Fest will be featured on Nov. 23-24 at Siam Country Club’s “old course” and the PATA Destination Marketing Forum on Nov. 27-28 at the Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa.

Finally, on Nov. 29-30, the celebration will reach its finale with the Pattaya International Fireworks Festival. (PCPR)