Wayne Peppernell Toughs It Out

PSC Pattaya Links Golf Society

Wed. Nov.6

Eastern Star

Stableford

Eastern Star is a tough course made even tougher with steamy hot weather and hardly any discernable air movement.

The course is in very good condition with many greens having been lightly sanded, but the rough has been allowed to get thick and sometimes deep.

We played lift, clean and place which was a good decision as the ball was picking up mud chunks at times.

Thirty two players gave us two flights with the cut at sixteen.

Wayne Peppernell produced the best score of the day of 36 points to take the A flight and another Green Jacket.

Livio Marrone is staying here a little longer than usual and played well from his low handicap to score second place with 35 points.

Bill Copeland has been in Green Jacket territory recently and did well again with 34 points to win a countback for third ahead of newcomer Ciaran Smith.

The B flight was won by the golfing journeyman, Mashi Kaneta, who scored 35 points, even with an injured arm.

John Evans continued his revival to take second spot with 33 points in his last game before heading back home.

Derek Phillips had one of his better days grabbing third place with 32 points. He was a walker today and was feeling the effects of the heat later in the round, but toughed it out.

Another newcomer, David Morgan, slipped into fourth with 31 points.

Near Pins: Guy Stewart (A flight), Ron Matthews (A flight), Dave Arataki (B flight), the remaining pin was for B flight, but went unclaimed.

A Flight (0-16)

1st Place – Wayne Peppernell (15) -36 pts

2nd Place – Livio Marrone (7) -35 pts

3rd Place – Bill Copeland (13) – 34 pts c/back

4th Place – Ciaran Smith (13) – 34 pts

B Flight (17+)

1st Place – Mashi Kaneta (17) – 35 pts

2nd Place – John Evans (25) – 33 pts

3rd Place – Derek Phillips (17) – 32 pts

4th Place – David Morgan (18) – 31 pts

Best Front Nine (non-winners) Eric Black 17 pts

Best Back Nine (non-winners) Charles Miller 20 pts

Dave Arataki won a near pin, but also the “silly hat” for the lowest score on a nine.

Mick Dunning had the lowest overall score and got to wear the “wig”.