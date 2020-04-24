Manatees and other rare marine species spotted in south Thailand

Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation has shared images of a large pod of killer whales swimming in Hin Ngam bay on its Facebook page. The pod of killer whales is the first sighting in Mu Ko Lanta National Park. More than 30 manatees and other rare marine species were recently spotted near Libong Island in the southern province of Trang.

According to the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation’s message, officers from the Marine National Park Operation Center in Trang, and from Hat Chao Mai National Park, observed the condition of manatees and other rare marine species on April 22, 2020. They patrolled the waters by boat and used drones to monitor areas of Hat Chao Mai National Park and no-hunting zones near Yao Beach, Mot Tanoi Beach and the Juhoy promontory on Libong Island.

Following the surveillance, the team spotted 30 manatees and two sea turtles near the Juhoy promontory, one manatee and two sea turtles near Mot Tanoi Beach and two dolphins near Yao Beach.

The team reported that the manatees were feeding on sea grass near the Juhoy promontory, and there was one manatee looking for food near Mot Tanoi Beach. Several sea turtles and dolphins came to the surface to breath. The team will use this opportunity to learn more about their behavior.

The department patrolled the waters and spotted 10 to 15 three to four meter killer whales swimming in Hin Ngam Bay in the Mu Ko Lanta National Park. They were only 400 meters off the coast. This was the first time the killer whales had been seen there.











