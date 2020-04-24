Thai police urge food donors to ask for officers’ assistance

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has designated 71 locations for the distribution of consumer goods to those affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The move is to prevent disorder and congestion; the Royal Thai Police have called for cooperation from the public to help limit the potential viral spread.







The Deputy Spokesman for the Royal Thai Police, Pol. Col. Kritsana Pattanacharoen, said today the BMA is coordinating with the police to help facilitate the needs of people, who are either giving or receiving food and other essential products, at any of the 71 distribution points. Officers are deployed to areas where large crowds gather, to prevent disorder and ensure that everyone follows health and safety guidelines. Pol. Col. Kritsana insisted that the police don’t wish to prosecute anyone, and ask for public cooperation at all times at these donation points.

The Director-General of the Department of Health, Dr. Panpimol Wipulakorn, suggested that goods should be delivered to a recipient’s home. If that isn’t possible, they should be given out in open spaces, and people should maintain a distance from each other of one to two meters. Donors should ask government agencies to help conduct screening and arrange hand sanitizing stations. Donors are advised to wear aprons, gloves and protective masks.

Members of the public are encouraged to refrain from using single-use plastic bags. They should wear face masks at all times. If they are sick, they should have their relatives get their medications for them. Well-cooked food should be taken home immediately. Food donors should not give out soup containing coconut milk or perishable food. They should donate dry food and freshly-cooked food. (NNT)











