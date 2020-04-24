NSC pushes for extension of Thailand’s emergency decree

The National Security Council (NSC) will submit a proposal, to the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), for an extension of the emergency decree to control the outbreak.

NSC Secretary General Somsak Rungsita disclosed that the meeting of security authorities had assessed the current overall situation, and the results of the survey on people’s opinions, and agreed that the emergency decree and other measures should be extended. The emergency decree currently is set to expire on April 30, 2020. The NSC will submit a proposal for an extension of the decree to the CCSA’s meeting on Monday. If it is approved by the CCSA, it would be forwarded to cabinet meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. The duration of the emergency decree extension is a decision for the Prime Minister.

As for easing the restrictions and measures, the government has discussed suggestions with the private sector. He stressed that the decision will be made with the utmost care and discretion. (NNT)












