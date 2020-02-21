Dazzling beauty at Pattaya Pride transgender pageant

Jetsada Homklin
Runners-up Melada Wattanamontree and Sasinatda Meechai join Queen of Health 2020 Pattarawarin Ngamsomsong on stage.
A Valaya Alongkorn Rajabhat University student won the Queen of Health 2020 transgender pageant at the Pattaya Pride festival.



Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim crowned Pattarawarin Ngamsomsong, 27, who bested 13 other transgender women in the Feb. 16 contest at Central Festival Pattaya Beach.

Finishing behind the Valaya management student was digital marketing student Melada Wattanamontree, 19, and communications major Sasinatda Meechai, 20.

The winners will become public relations ambassadors for sponsor Sisters Foundation and the Asia Pacific Transgender Network.

Deputy City Manager Pramote Tubtim crowns Pattarawarin Ngamsomsong as Queen of Health 2020.
Contestants, sponsors and honored guests take a bow.
