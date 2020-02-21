Thai Industries Sentiment Index rises in January

BANGKOK – Thai Industries Sentiment Index (TISI) in January increased slightly to 92.2 points from 91.7 in December, thanks to massive sales of products for the coronavirus protection and Chinese New Year celebration, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said on Thursday.







FTI chairman Supant Mongkolsuthree said the increase was from the higher productions after the New Year holiday and the air pollution and the virus outbreak caused a massive demand for the likes of face masks and hand sanitizers.

However, businesses were still concerned about the delay in the fiscal budget for 2020, which could affect disbursements, public investment and jobs,” Supant said.

The FTI expected the TISI to rise to 99.4 over the next three months, as Thailand faced widespread drought and the virus outbreak that impact the tourism and export sectors, he said.

