Bali Hai empty, floating restaurants close in post-Chinese Pattaya

Normally swarming, Bali Hai Pier has become Pattaya’s ghost town after the departure of Chinese tour groups.





The city’s big floating restaurants also are closed in the wake of China’s ban on overseas tours, an effort to control the spread of Covid-19. Tour buses sit idle in the Bali Hai parking lot.

An officer at the Maritime Safety Control Center estimated that crowds at Bali Hai have decreased by 80 percent from normal.

Ferries are still running to Koh Larn, but seats are now much easier to get for the Indian, Russian and western tourists around Pattaya. But operators complained the passenger loads may not be enough to cover fuel costs as low season inches closer.

























