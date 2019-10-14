Major drug ring busted, another 400kg of Ice, 200k ya ba seized

Continuing on from the largest haul in a decade of methamphetamines seized earlier this month, police arrested 3 men and seized another 400 kg of ICE and 200,000 tablets of amphetamine valued at 200 million baht.

Police made the announcement at 10pm Oct. 11.

Undercover police last week set up a buy for 10 kg of ICE to be delivered at a roadside pavilion at KM 5 on Highways 347 in Pathum Thani.

When the suspects saw police, a high speed pursuit started. Along the way, one of the suspects jumped out of the Honda Freed and ran to a house in Pathum Thani where he jumped into a different car and escaped. The other two suspects ran into the jungle.

Police inspected the original getaway car, found drugs inside, and traced it to a house where they found 114 kg of ICE in the house, another 276 kg of ICE hidden in a Toyota Revo, plus 200,000 tablets of amphetamines hidden in a Mitsubishi Triton.

Later, Sriracha Police found and arrested the 3 suspects, Pasu Oil Suksan, 27, Pornanan Beem Saipan, 28, and Sittipong Netwichien, 26. At the time of the arrest, police seized an additional 12 kg of ICE, 31,200 tablets of amphetamine, 1,300 tablets of ecstasy, 3.65 kg of ketamine, 13 vehicles, 3 motorcycles, a house, a condominium unit, 6 cell phones, and 500,000 baht cash from BBG Garden Condo, Netdee Road, Sansuk, Muang, Chonburi.